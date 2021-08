Aamir Khan & Kiara Advani to be brand ambassador for AU Bank

13 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

AU Small Finance Bank has unveiled a mega brand campaign, titled ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’. This is the first integrated marketing communication campaign from AU Bank since its inception.

Commenting on the essence of the campaign and the timing, Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said: “AU was founded two and a half decades ago for the purpose of taking formal financing to the unbanked and in the last four years as a bank we have successfully expanded both our range of services and our geographical reach. Our success is a result of our innovations across the banking spectrum. We take utmost pride in doing things ‘differently’ to the delight of our customers and with the launch of AU 0101, our digital bank, we will work towards ushering in Badlaav in banking.”