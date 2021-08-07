82.5 wins mandate for Ajanta shoes

06 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

82.5 Communications, Kolkata, has picked up the communications mandate for Ajanta Shoes, following a multi-agency pitch. The 65-year-old Kolkata-based footwear is now expanding its marketing footprint to other parts of the country.

Said Sagnik Banik, MD, Ajanta Shoes: “In the backdrop of lockdowns and restrictions, we wanted to create a feel-good vibe, and briefed 82.5 that the campaign should be drawn on the urge of people to get back to normality.”

Commenting on the win and the new campaign, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CCO, 82.5 Communications India, added: “Our association with Ajanta Shoes has put a spring in our step. As the world slowly but surely ventures back into the outside world, we are ready with our advertisements for Ajanta’s Royalz sandals. May this be the first of many wonderful campaigns, beginning a journey into an ever-brighter future for Ajanta Shoes.”