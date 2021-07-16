Zolo appoints Rishi Sharma as CMO

16 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Co-living platform Zolo has appointed Rishi Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role he will be responsible for strengthening the brands external and internal brand communication along with developing an overarching brand strategy for new vertical launches.

Said Dr Nikhil Sikri, CEO & Co-Founder: “Rishi brings in new ideas and industry insights that will add to our existing strength. He will focus his attention on the Zolo-ite community, consumer journey and expanding our customer base. With innovative ideas rooted in experience he will lead the marketing communication team towards setting a new bar in the industry.”

Talking about his new role, Sharma added: “Zolo has emerged as a trendsetter to redefine the way people life, work and play. In the last 12 months the team has demonstrated unmatched integrity and credibility as they pivoted to meet the expectations and help their consumers cope with the new reality. I am looking forward to working with them to help build and consolidate their position in the industry as they expand to create new verticals in the sector.”