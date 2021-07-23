Zivame launches new brand campaign

23 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Zivame, the online lingerie and fashion store, announces the launch of its new brand campaign #DekhoMaineKyaKiya. The film celebrates the freedom and confidence of women and encourages women to embrace their true selves.

Said Amisha Jain, CEO of Zivame: “Our campaign celebrates every Indian women as she goes about life, stealing simple moments to make them her own, fulfilling desires and at times pushing the boundaries. We want her to explore her dreams with confidence, that comes from the right intimate wear.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas Bangalore: “The genesis of the idea ‘Dekho Maine Kya Kiya’ comes from the liberation and confidence that the right intimate-wear allows. Intimate-wear that is uniquely made for different body-types. It celebrates women who push the boundaries with their unique ways as they go about their everyday with aplomb and tenacity.”