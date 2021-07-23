Zirca launches next era in digital solutions

By Our Staff

Zirca Digital Solutions has launched a suite of unified solutions called Zirca iQ. Said Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions: “Staying still is something that is not in our DNA. While nobody likes the ongoing pandemic, we tried our best to utilise this time to make a better version of us. Our new website is an effort that showcases who we truly are and what we are capable of doing. Zirca has evolved multi-fold from what we started as, and now is the opportune moment to display our true potential. Be it our proprietary tool Archetype indicator, our block chain integrated products, or any other product and service in the Zirca arsenal, all are poised and ready to handle the next wave of digital.”

Added Karan Gupta, Managing Director, Zirca Digital Solutions: “Over the years, Zirca has diversified its offering even during this hard time when the world was slowing down. Zirca undertook some internal changes to realign its business goals signifying the diversification of its business. Our aim is to always stay ahead and give the best to our partners and marketers with our solutions.”