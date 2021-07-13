Zenith wins Mamaearth media account

13 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Mamaearth, the digital-first brand, has awarded its media business to Zenith following a multi-agency pitch. As a part of the mandate, Zenith will handle the entire gamut of media planning for Mamaearth, including brand strategy, planning, buying and implementation.

Commenting on the business win, Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith, said: “Mamaearth is committed to its consumers and keeping its brand idea and ethos intact, we at Zenith aim to deliver a focused consumer-driven 360-degree media approach. With our unique ROI plus and digital-first practice, we intend to help the brand reach its business goals in the FMCG category in the market.”

Speaking on the media partnership, Sambit Dash, Vice President Marketing, Mamaearth added: “As we grow, we are constantly looking to reach out to more and more millennials in India and have meaningful conversations with them about our products and our belief of “Goodness Inside. We have chosen Zenith as our media agency partner because we believe they understand the media landscape as well as our philosophy very well. Zenith will help us achieve our goals by identifying the right media mix and expedite the next step of our growth journey.”