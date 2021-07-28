Xaxis conversational ad campaign for Pizza Hut a hit with consumers

28 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Xaxis, GroupM’s Outcome Media Company, has announced that its voice-activated conversational ad campaign for Pizza Hut India has increased customer engagement by 8.29% over 2 weeks and led to a surge in order volumes. Note: MxMIndia has not verified this data claim and other data claims in this report.

Xaxis Creative Studios (XCS) created voice-activated conversational ads, engaging listeners in a dialogue to drive awareness of Pizza Hut’s Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer. The interactive audio content generated more than 2,000 responses from 60,000 impressions during a 10-day pilot. XCS accessed advertising inventory on the Gaana music app and used voice-activated artificial intelligence (AI) advertising technology to help handle conversational elements. XCS also ran A/B tests to measure the effect of generic campaign creative elements vs. creative focused on dinnertime. The overall voice-engagement rate saw an 8.29% increase.

Said Neha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India: “Pizza Hut has been at the forefront of experimenting with innovative marketing formats that resonate with our millennial-minded audience, and I am thrilled to see that our voice-activated BOGO campaign has received such an excellent response. Kudos to the Xaxis team for perfectly conceptualising and implementing it. I look forward to working with them on many more exciting projects going ahead.”

Added Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia: “Conversational ads are still in the nascent stage in India,” “Pizza Hut expressed its openness to leverage the expertise of Xaxis Creative Studios and use two-way conversational audio ads to reach its target audience. With conversational audio ads, there is an opportunity for brands to craft a targeted and personalized customer engagement strategy. The results of this campaign are proof that our insight-driven approach and expertise drive impactful and measurable outcomes for the client.”