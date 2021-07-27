Wavemaker bags media duties for Paragon footwear

27 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Wavemaker India has won the media mandate for Paragon Footwear. The mandate comprises traditional media and content including social creative and digital. The account will be handled out of the Bengaluru office of Wavemaker.

Speaking on the association, Navin Thomas, Executive VP Sales & Marketing, Paragon said: “We are happy to partner with Wavemaker as our media agency. Their stronghold on media landscape clubbed with in-depth understanding of consumers dynamics is impressive. We believe the team at Wavemaker will surely help us in our journey to establish ourselves as the leading footwear brand within the young consumers too. Their volume of work in creating successful brands say it all.”

Commenting on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker added: “We are absolutely thrilled to work with a trusted brand like Paragon. Paragon has been a household name for generations in India. Their consumer focused approach, adapting to sustainable and bio-degradable ways to create environment friendly products is a huge testament to their dedication. With our AI powered platforms, we are certain to drive great efficiencies and help Paragon make a mark as a preferred brand in this changing consumer dynamics.”