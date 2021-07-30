WatConsult clinches tech mandate for Joy Personal Care

30 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

WatConsult, the hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has won the tech mandate for personal care brand, ‘Joy’, from the house of RSH Global Pvt. Ltd., following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, WatConsult will be responsible for the e-commerce development for Joy Personal Care.

Said Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global: “We launched around 25 products for the e-commerce platforms from December 2020 to April 2021. These are differentiated products which are not a part of our general trade and modern trade portfolio and are priced 25-30 percent higher than its offline range. We will further strengthen our product portfolio by adding more products, specially targeted to the online consumer. As of now, the e-commerce business is around 4- 5 percent of our annual GMV and is driven by various marketplaces. We want to increase it to 10 percent in the next two years, while we strive to get the overall turnover to 1000 crore by the same time. To achieve this, we understand that having our own exclusive marketplace would be a key factor, and hence I’m happy to welcome WatConsult on-board to help us with a website that gives us a window to sell our products to our online consumers.”

Commenting on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WatConsult added: “Covid – induced online buying habits has led to a drastic rise of e-commerce. Today, consumers even from tier II + cities are flocking online to shop. To make the most of this opportunity, there is a need for companies to upgrade/build a virtual infrastructure that is relevant to consumers and their evolving behaviours. We are happy that Joy Personal Care recognises this as a key strategy for the brands growth and we look forward to helping them conquer in this new world.”