Voxxy Media wins influencer marketing mandate for Budweiser

09 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Voxxy Media, a global influencer marketing and social media company, has bagged the influencer marketing mandate for beer brand Budweiser in India. The team will be responsible for Budweiser’s overall influencer management, playing an important role in meeting specific campaign objectives, continue to increase brand awareness and help gain traction within the target media amidst the booming influencer outreach realm.

Talking about the same, Kulbir Sachdev, Founder, Voxxy Media said, “Budweiser is an iconic brand, and we are super stoked to be partnering with the dynamic team of Budweiser India in this exciting journey. Voxxy & Budweiser have yearlong plans to create the most viral, captivating and ROI focused social media influencer campaigns which will be launched in the coming months.”

Added Ankit Kataria, Associate Director – Budweiser India, AB InBev: “Over the last few years, the influencer base in India has grown rapidly and has now evolved to command a large chunk of content. We want to be where our consumers are and, in this endeavour, are delighted to partner with Voxxy for our influencer marketing requirements in India. Voxxy’ s work has been engaging and delivering on the parameters similar to our business objectives. We look forward to a growing partnership with the Voxxy Media Team.”