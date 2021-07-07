Vivek Bahl joins Rediffusion as digital lead

07 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Vivek Bahl has joined Rediffusion SmartMedia as Senior Vice President and will be the agency’s Digital Lead in North and East India.

Said Bahl on his new assignment: “I am looking forward to working with the Rediffusion creative team to take clients’ digital campaigns to greater impact and ROI. The apertures available today in digital allow for smart targeting and far higher creativity. Having worked across multiple categories over the past few years, I have seen the digital scene evolve and grow. At Rediffusion we are going to create unique solutions that communicate brand propositions better and help create a more endearing connect with the consumer.”

Welcoming Bahl to Rediffusion, Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President added: “Vivek has both wide ranging experience and maturity. He is incisive and insightful about digital usage by brands. He brings new learnings to Team Rediffusion. We are delighted to have him with us.”