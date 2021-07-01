Vedanta launches digital campaign for Covid heroes

01 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Vedanta Group has announced the launch of a digital campaign – ‘Bravehearts’ – to salute unsung heroes who went beyond their call of duty to help others during the second wave of the pandemic. Vedanta will release short videos as part of the campaign, showcasing real-life stories of such ‘Bravehearts’.

Speaking about the campaign, Roma Balwani, Senior Director, Communications & Brand, Vedanta, said: “Bravehearts is our humble tribute to the unsung Covid heroes who stepped out of their comfort zones to make a difference to the society, thereby spreading a message of positivity and hope. The pandemic has seen the world get together to help out others and we feel their efforts need to be appreciated by one and all.”