Udhayakumar Pasupathi joins OMD Chennai leadership

27 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

OMD India has onboarded Udhayakumar Pasupathi as new lead at the company’s Chennai office, reporting to Sulina Menon, Chief Client Officer, OMD India.

Commenting on the new appointment, Menon said: “We’re extremely pleased to have someone like Udhaya, with his experience and expertise, join our Chennai team, and are confident that we will benefit greatly from the insights he brings to the table. I’m especially excited about the growth journey ahead and look forward to collectively pursuing a host of new opportunities.”

Welcoming Pasupathi, Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD India said: “All of us at OMD are eagerly looking forward to Udhaya’s fresh new perspectives combined with the rich repertoire of industry knowledge he’s gathered over the years. There are some exciting growth avenues ahead, and we can’t wait to unlock them together.”

Speaking about this new step in his career, Pasupathi added: “It’s been over a decade of experience, learnings and leadership in the realm of media strategy & planning, and surely there’s no better place to mark 12 years than OMD. With its vast global network and its growth-driven environment, I’m delighted to be in a space where together we quite literally make better decisions, faster!”