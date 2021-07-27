Today's Top Stories
- Why Humans are Obsessed with Sports & Why Marketers Maximise it
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you criticise the powers that be, you get damned by the government and all its loyalists. And if you don’t, you are that you’ve sold out. So, what does a news media entity do?
- Ranjona Banerji: Distract & Rule
- Sony Pictures rejigs top deck
- Udhayakumar Pasupathi joins OMD Chennai leadership
- Wavemaker bags media duties for Paragon footwear
- GSK launches campaign for bone health
- Efficacy Worldwide bags Marcom mandate for EeVe India
- Fulcrum Digital onboards as digital partner for Alhilal Life
- Navika Kumar named editor-in-chief of Times Now Navbharat
- Saif Ali Khan is face of Godrej Expert Hair Colour
- Nobel Hygiene & Womb launch campaign for adult diapers
