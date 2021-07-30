True Elements appoints Ved Agarwal as Head of Marketing

30 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

True Elements, the breakfast and snacks brand, has announced the appointment of Ved Agarwal as its Head of Marketing. In addition to building a brand that customers trust and love, Ved will also fuel the demand-generation engine across online and offline channels.

Said Sreejith Moolayil, Co-Founder & COO at True Elements: “We are glad to have Ved join our leadership team and lead brand strategy & integrated marketing, as we scale rapidly and build a stronger consumer franchise.”

Added Puru Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO at True Elements: “We believe Ved’s diverse and rich experience across Traditional Trade to Digital & Brand Management will help us in our journey of becoming a 300 Cr brand in next 18 months. True Elements is at an inflection point and we are excited to have him drive the agenda of strengthening the brand narrative and driving salience to the next level.”