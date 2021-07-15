Trade News Network forays into tech & auto

15 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

After tracking healthcare and pharmaceuticals news industry, Trade News Network has announced its foray into the technology and automobile news domains. Launched in 2017, Trade News Network currently operates 15 specialised B2B news websites.

Said Kunal Gupta, COO, Trade News Network: “The response that we have received for our Healthcare news portals has been very encouraging globally, and we attract over 1, 00,000+ visitors every month collectively. Innovation in technology is going to drive the growth across sectors in this new decade and there will be many stories that will go untold. We will soon be launching a number of portals that will exclusively cover Technology and Automobile industry-specific news. Our aim is to provide the right B2B news platform relevant to businesses and audiences for stories that deserve to be made available in the public domain.”