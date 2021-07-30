Times Now Navbharat HD will launch on Aug 1

30 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Times Network has announced its foray with its Hindi News Channel, Times Now Navbharat in HD on August 1, 2021. As announced earlier, Navika Kumar will be Editor-in-Chief and air seven primetime shows hosted by anchors including Sushant Sinha, Padmaja Joshi, Ankit Tyagi and Meenakshi Kandwal. These include Rashtravad at 5pm, Log Tantra at 6pm, Dhakad Exclusive at 7pm, Sawal Public Ka at 8pm, News Ki PaathShala at 9pm and Opinion India at 10 pm.

Commenting on the launch, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said: “We have dominated the English news category with our flagship brand, Times Now, ever since we came into the space. We are now thrilled to mark our debut into Indian language News with our maiden Hindi news channel. We believe News has the power to transform and create impact for a better society. With Times Now Navbharat, we are pioneering disruption with a powerful proposition centred on the core promise of bringing news that will drive change, where we follow a Content philosophy that puts Social Impact and not Ratings at the centre. I am confident Times Now Navbharat will contribute to further improve the Hindi News broadcast space which is already served by some of the best Media brands.”

The the network has planned a marketing campaign across Hindi Speaking Markets. Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the channel will unveil its brand film with the brand manifesto written by awardwinning lyricist and McCann CEO & CCO Prasoon Joshi. The network’s outdoor promotion spans over 400 sites across 19 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Punjab, Raipur and Varanasi. The network also plans to splash its print ads across leading Hindi and English dailies of the country.

Meanwhile, the channel has announced the roping in of leading advertisers like Kent RO System, Century Ply, Radico Khaitan, Vedanta, Medibuddy, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Mylab Discovery Solutions, Meghdoot Herbal, Kirloskar Brothers amongst others.