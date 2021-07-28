Times Network elevates Vivek Srivastava, Rahul Shivshankar. Savvy Dilip joins to head digital growth

By Our Staff

Times Network has announced key appointments and elevations in its leadership team given its upcoming launches Times Now Navbharat and ET Now Swadesh in Hindi.

Commenting on the development, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said: “2020 was a tumultuous year for the broadcasters and while we were severely tested by the pandemic, Times Network not just managed to harness every headwind in its path but continued to march ahead successfully by setting new industry benchmarks. The superior talent of our leadership team is one of key pillars that drove the network’s significant growth during these unprecedented times and accelerated our overall digital transformation efforts. These elevations are a recognition of their contribution to the growth of the company.”

On the editorial front, Rahul Shivshankar has been elevated to Editorial Director while continuing to lead the editorial mandate of Times Now as its Editor-in-Chief

Given its digital plans, the network has elevated Vivek Srivastava to President Strategy & Operations – Broadcast and Digital. He will lead the digital operations of the network and

oversee product strategy, audience development and operations planning for both digital and broadcast businesses. It has also appointed Savvy Dilip as Executive Vice President and Head- Digital Growth. Savvy will lead product development, content-led audience growth, technology based digital consumer experiences, social media amplification and online marketing for all the digital platforms of the Network. Savvy Dilip, who had turned entrepreneur for a bit, is a seasoned broadcast professional having worked with Network 18 and iTV in the past. She will report to Srivastava.

Other senior management promotions include Manish Wadkar, Senior Vice President & Head – Legal, Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President – Digital, Hina Jafri, Vice President & Head – Corporate Communications, Poonam Bavdanker, Vice President – Human Resources, Saurabh Bhowal, Vice President & Head – Content and Programming, Zoom & The Zoom Studios and Mihir Bhatt, Vice President & Executive Editor, Times Influence.

Continuing to play a pivotal role in aiding the Network’s growth, the leadership team comprising Jagdish Mulchandani – Chief Operating Officer and Executive President, Jignesh Kenia, Executive Vice President & Head – Corporate Strategy & Digital Transformation, Gaurav Dhawan, Executive Vice President – Revenue and S. Srivathsan as Executive Vice President and Head – Human Resources will drive their respective portfolios for the Network.