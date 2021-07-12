Tiger Shroff signed brand ambassador for GreatWhite Electricals

12 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

GreatWhite Electricals has unveiled its new marketing campaign in association with actor Tiger Shroff.

On having Tiger Shroff as a brand ambassador for India, UAE and Africa, Hemang Shah, Managing Director, Greatwhite Global said: “It is great to have Tiger Shroff on board. He is young, dynamic and has a great future, his personality and values strongly resonate with the GreatWhite brand. We are looking forward to the association and are sure that his presence will take our brands to higher levels.”