Tide launches new campaign

20 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Tide, the laundry detergent from P&G, has launched a new campaign #TideforTime with a film. In this campaign, Tide is shining the spotlight on the story of many households, where everyday tasks take up most of the time, leaving little time for anything else. By raising an important question – ‘Are we spending our time on what’s really important?’ Tide aims to contextualise the importance of time for the families of today.

Talking about the campaign, Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Fabric Care at P&G India said: “During Covid, we have been limited to the confines of our homes. But this physical proximity has not necessarily led to stronger emotional connection. Research shows 9 out of 10* people agree that Covid has made them realize the importance of togetherness. With #TideForTime, our endeavour is to bring to light a pertinent question, rendered even more important in the current context – ‘Are we spending our time on what’s really important?’. We also realize that families spend around 300^ hours every year doing laundry. This is also a reminder that by putting Tide to work and letting it deliver its superior cleaning, we can make some time for our lives and spend it on what we truly value – whether it is spending time with families, pursuing passions, finding some me-time or even exploring the entrepreneurial spirit. Because there’s only one thing more precious than our time, and that’s how we spend it.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “My late aunt was one of those people who always had time for everyone, and I used to often ask her how she managed to have time. Her standard reply to me was ‘Beta time milta nahi hai, time banana padhta hai’. When we started creating this movement, we realized we spend up to 300 hours on doing laundry. With #TideForTime movement, we want to encourage everyone to make time for all things that are really important by just saving on laundry time. This movement is a true HumanKind insight, a story which goes beyond words and we hope will inspire everyone to make more time for their loved ones.”