The Minimalist partners InterMiles for digital

06 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Digital creative agency The Minimalist has been accorded the digital creative mandate of InterMiles, a travel and lifestyle rewards programme (part of the Etihad Aviation Group). As its creative partner, The Minimalist will handle InterMiles’ Social Media Platforms and Direct Marketing across digital touchpoints.

Speaking on the new win, Chirag Gander, Co-Founder, The Minimalist said: “We are thrilled to partner with InterMiles on expanding their digital journey across various digital and social platforms. As a digital first creative group company, we have always believed in exploring new-age technology that syncs in with the changing tastes and preferences of the audience. We are very excited to embark on a new journey with InterMiles, who are the epitome of change and always come out successful through all odds, to create great synergy.”

Added Ashish Dhruva, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, InterMiles: “As a programme with 10 million plus member-base, we constantly aim at creating value for our members to ensure every transaction with us counts. With the ongoing digital transition taking across businesses, we were looking for an agency that could transcribe our growth plan into reality and The Minimalist perfectly fit the ask. We are impressed by the team’s creative drive as well as solution-oriented approach for our brand and are looking forward to establishing a mutually beneficial partnership. InterMiles is driven to make a difference in our members’ lives, and we are optimistic that The Minimalist will be an able partner in our journey towards achieving this goal.”