Tathagat Jena joins Rediffusion as Delhi branch head

12 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Former Samsung marketing head Tathagat Jena has joined Redifussion as head of the Delhi branch. Jena has over two decades of experience on both the client side, and at the agency end.

Welcoming Tathagat to Rediffusion, Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President of the agency said: “In Tatha we have a good combo of a good agency man and a matured client hand, especially one who has worked in a highly competitive category like mobile handsets. He will now bring all those learnings to Rediffusion Delhi. For us Delhi was one of our most important geographies with Maruti, Airtel, Pepsi all being our clients born in that office. Tatha is tasked to bring back the effervescence to the Delhi office. We have signed up some very interesting and live-wire businesses in Delhi and we look forward to a big Rediffusion operation in India’s capital city in the days to come.”

Last week Rediffusion announced that Vivek Bahl has also joined its Delhi office as its Digital Lead. “Delhi is a big priority for us going forward,” emphasised Chatterjee.