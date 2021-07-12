Taproot Dentsu launches new campaign for Urban Company

12 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Urban Company, in association with Taproot Dentsu, has launched a campaign for the company’s professional cleaning services. It comprises two films which demonstrate the critical aspects of stain removal and adding shine to the fixtures and overall bathroom look and feel.

Speaking about the campaign, Ayesha Ghosh, CEO, Taproot Dentsu said: “It was a fun idea to use the maid as the advocate of Urban Company’s professional cleaning service. Instead of defending her cleaning abilities, the maid points out the marked superiority of Urban Company. While UC’s bathroom cleaning service will never entirely replace the housemaid who cleans the bathroom now, with this campaign we expect more frequent usage of it and give their bathroom the shine it deserves.”

Commenting on the campaign, Smit Shukla, Director-Marketing, Urban Company added: “Consumers want a sparkly clean and shiny bathroom but currently they are compromising with basic minimum regular cleaning which does not give their expected level of cleaning and shine to their homes. Urban Company’s professional cleaning thus aims at offering superior home and bathroom cleaning via 10X superior stain removal and 2-month long-lasting shine Vs regular bathroom cleaning. Our trained fleet of Cleaning partners with their expert equipment ensure that consumers get squeaky clean and shiny bathrooms always.”