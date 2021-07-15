Taproot Dentsu campaigns for Urban Company

15 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Urban Company, the at-home services marketplace, has roped in Taproot Dentsu for its latest campaign. The campaign includes two films and has been created for the salon-at-home services specifically targeted at women. With this, the campaign aims to attract new consumers as the brand continues to enter newer markets, domestically.

Speaking about the campaign, Shashank Lanjekar, Chief Strategy Officer, Taproot Dentsu said: “When the message is simple and delightful, it’s best not to let the execution come in the way. This campaign marks the accessibility of at-home salon services to a much wider set of consumers, thanks to its affordable prices.”

Added Rahul Deorah, Vice President – Marketing, Urban Company: “Our services have always been synonymous with high quality. Recently, we launched Salon Classic – a new, surprisingly affordable variant in our marquee beauty-at-home business. Like all others, quality continues to remain a strong cornerstone of this initiative. Through this launch, we are aiming to accelerate our penetration into new segments, new markets, and this campaign is an important step in that direction.”