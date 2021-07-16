Talentedge unveils new brand identity

16 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Leading edtech firm Talentedge has unveiled a new brand purpose and identity as it expands to Online Programme Management (OPM) as well as the executive-education and cohort-based-courses (CBC) space.

Commenting on the process of the discovering the brand purpose and the launch of the new brand identity, Abhinav Upadhyay, Chief Marketing Officer Talentedge said: “For us, the process of discovering our brand purpose and then evolving our new identity has been a very fulfilling journey and has been immensely gratifying for me personally. India has a low Gross Enrolment Ratio of just 27.4% which means that people who are currently unserved by the formal higher education system in India is larger than the population of Germany and Canada combined. We are solving for that and to ensure that every Indian attains the potential that he or she is capable of. Our new identity is a seemingly simple yet bold and powerful expression of our purpose to ensure no ambition goes unfulfilled.”