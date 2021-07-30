Today's Top Stories
- Mullen Lintas films for Tata Tea
- Ogilvy & Mather films for KFC
- Spotify rolls out new campaign
- WatConsult clinches tech mandate for Joy Personal Care
- True Elements appoints Ved Agarwal as Head of Marketing
- Sanjeev Kotnala: Who Moved The Pizza?
- Pitchfork bags PR mandate for Songfest
- Bomanbridge Media and IN10 Media Network forge global distribution partnership
- Parle tops Kantar Brand Footprint report
- Times Now Navbharat HD will launch on Aug 1
- ABP Network ‘ABP Desam’ in Telugu
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you were told that you were a subject of surveillance, how would you react?
Videos