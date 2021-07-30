Spotify rolls out new campaign

30 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Spotify, the audio streaming platform, has rolled out its first TV ad. The new campaign brings alive a curated playlist and plays across TV ads, including those in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and an extended digital campaign.

Speaking about the campaign, Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, Spotify India said: “India is a film-loving nation, and most of our occasions, moments, moods, and emotions are incomplete without film music. It’s almost as if those songs are a part of our DNA, whether we are celebrating festivals, looking for inspiration to travel, tracking the next big fashion trend, consuming memes, or engaging in pop culture conversations. Spotify’s curated playlists bring alive many of these experiences, and this new campaign captures just that.”