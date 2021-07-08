Sourav Majumdar joins Business Today as Editor, Siddharth Zarabi to lead TV wing

08 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Close on the heels of Udayan Mukherjee joining as its Global Business Editor, the India Today group has announced two more senior appointments as part of its plans to bolster its coverage of business news in the post-pandemic economic order.

Sourav Majumdar is the new Editor of the Business Today Magazine, and Siddharth Zarabi will be Managing Editor of Business Today TV. Majumdar has led the Indian editions of Fortune and Forbes and earlier Entrepreneur magazine.

Zarabi, who was Editor of BTVI (earlier Bloomberg TV India) until recently, has been with CNBC TV18 in the past as well as Business Standard and The Indian Express.

Speaking on the appointments, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group, said, “Every once in a while, the business arena goes through an irreversible change. In the midst of this disruptive flutter, the real journalists and real ideas reshape the world. We are happy to be on the leading edge of this transformational journey with the most credible journalists, an enviable legacy and a truly Omni platform multimedia Business Today Experience”