Sony Pictures rejigs top deck

27 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has revamped its organisational structure, making several leadership changes.

Rohit Gupta has transitioned from his role as Chief Revenue Officer – Ad Sales and International Business and taken on the responsibility of being SPN’s Advisor to the Management and the Board. Rajesh Kaul, in addition to his existing role as the Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution and Business Head – Sports, will take on charge of International Sales and will work in-collaboration with the Digital team to expand SPN’s brand presence and reach across the world. Neeraj Arora, currently heading International Sales will now be reporting directly to Rajesh Kaul.

Sandeep Mehrotra has been appointed Head – Ad Sales, Network Channels. Danish Khan, Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television, Digital Business and StudioNext will take additional charge of Network Channels Licensing. Tushar Shah, Business Head, English, Factual Entertainment & Sony AATH, takes on an additional role of the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for SPN. Aditya Mehta, in addition to his current role of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, will spearhead the formation of Data Analytics CoE to strengthen SPN’s approach to being a data driven organisation. Nitin Nadkarni, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) will take additional charge of the Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering (BONE) department. Kingshuk Bhattacharya – Head, B.O.N.E. will now report to Nadkarni.

Said N P Singh, MD & CEO, SPN: “SPN has embarked on Vision 3.0 to create a future-ready organization based on a culture powered by corporate values and a management structure backed by an operating model that accelerates growth. All leadership changes announced today are reflective of that evolutionary intent.”

Added Manu Wadhwa, CHRO at SPN: “The organization remodeling is a result of our constant focus to strengthen our talent and leadership capabilities and will ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in a dynamic media and entertainment industry.”