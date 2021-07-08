SBI celebrates 66th Foundation Day with new campaigns and initiatives

08 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Marking the occasion of its 66th foundation day, SBI has announced several initiatives and campaigns for its customers and employees. The bank has introduced a musical logo, launched a visual campaign dedicated to its 45 crore customers and unveiled its familiar tagline ‘The banker to every Indian’, with a refreshing look.

In an innovative brand strategy, SBI has taken a step towards sonic branding and launched its musical logo and sonic palette.

Said Dinesh Khara, Chairman SBI: “Music can connect at a deep emotional level, and we intend to leverage the power of musical melody to create a holistic brand identity that all our customers can relate to, across demographics and psychographics.”