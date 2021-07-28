Sahil Trehan launches RazorLabs, a marketing technology firm

28 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Former AutumnGrey Vice President Sahil Trehan has kicked off his entrepreneurial journey with RazorLabs, a marketing technology company as Chief Executive Officer. Trehan has co-founded Razorlabs with Shubhankar Nath – CEO and Founder of Razorpod, a full service digital marketing agency.

RazorLabs will be focused on marketing and sales transformation, via a range of smart solutions built to dovetail with existing processes, helping in disruption, growth and evolution of the functions. In addition, the company will also provide data driven solutions aimed at stronger returns on marketing investment and higher measurability.

Talking about his new journey, Trehan said: “With the MarTech & ConsumerTech heating up further, I have been urging to enter this space, to enable marketing & sales to be even more effective and efficient, for businesses across sizes and segments.”

Added Nath: “As an entrepreneur, I’ve always been focused on leveraging the endless possibilities layering technology with creative & data offer. With RazorLabs, the intent is to leverage this amalgamation to drive stronger experiences across the customer journey and incremental value to the marketer.”