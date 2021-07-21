Q goes on FreeDish, to launch originals

20 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

For a Hindi general entertainment channel, the fact that it is launching originals should not make for news. Just as, say, a lassi shop selling chhaas. Or mail dairy selling paneer. A hardware store selling screws and nails. Well, whatever. But, yes, The Q, is now on FreeDish. And it has also announced its first TV original ‘Crime Aur Kanoon’.

Commenting on the launch of the channels first original, Simran Hoon, Chief Executive Officer, The Q said: “At The Q, our endeavour is to keep our audience engaged with content across varied genres. With an entry into the crime fiction genre with our first TV original after The Q’s presence on DD FreeDish and other DTH and cable TV services, we aim to further strengthen our programming slate and consolidate our position. We look forward to creating thrill and excitement for our audiences with the launch of Crime Aur Kanoon.”

Added Tanya Shukla, Programming Head, The Q further added, “With our new show Crime Aur Kanoon, our aim is to educate young India about the myriad of crimes being committed nowadays. More importantly, staying true with our brands promise to provide young Indian creators and talent a larger platform, Crime Aur Kanoon will open up an exciting new avenue for us at The Q to drive engagement with our viewers and the audience out there by giving them an opportunity to be a part of the show. We are extremely excited on our upcoming show and look forward to introducing more original content that appeals to our viewers.”

Educate young India about the myriad of crimes being committed nowadays. That’s an original one we must say.