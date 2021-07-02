UpGrad appoints Shreyas Shevade for CM

02 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

UpGrad, the edtech company, has announced the appointment of Shreyas Shevade as the Head of Creative and Content Marketing. Shreyas’s role will be to integrate upGrad’s brand messaging across traditional and new media.

On welcoming Shevade to his new role, Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad, said: “Smartly-crafted branded content and storytelling skills have the potential to connect with audiences at an emotional level. Shreyas’s rich marketing experience and cultural inclination, will help us strengthen our brand presence across the country. We are thrilled to welcome Shreyas to the upGrad family.”

Added Shevade: “After a decade of being a mercenary on hire for brands, I’m now proud to pledge my allegiance to just one. Edtech is at an interesting juncture of revolutionising education, changing the norms of how, where, when, and who it is made accessible to, and upGrad is at the helm of this revolution. The fact that upGrad’s philosophy of Lifelong Learning matches my own, and that I get to work closely with entrepreneurs I’ve admired from afar, is what I’m pumped about the most.”