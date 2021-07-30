Pitchfork bags PR mandate for Songfest

30 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Music content and IP company Songfest India has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its communication counsel. Pitchfork will amplify and communicate the vision and the messaging of Songfest India through the media and bolster its reputation as a company known for creating out-of-the-box and engaging content for brands.

Said Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO, Songfest India: “We are glad to engage with Pitchfork Partners to power our communication. Pitchfork understands our needs and is best suited for our requirements. Songfest is a dynamic company that is young, driven and ambitious. We are looking to expand rapidly and explore new avenues to showcase our offerings. Pitchfork’s experience and expertise will go a long way in helping us achieve our goals.”

Added Meghna Mittal, Co-founder, Songfest India: “Songfest is committed to helping brands amplify their communication. Be it startups or large brands, we align ourselves with their positioning to create content that resonates with their target audience, with an approach that’s ROI driven. As we broaden our horizons, it’s great to have Pitchfork Partners on board with us in our journey.”

Talking about the association, Pitchfork Partners Co-founder Jaideep Shergill said: “Songfest is a powerhouse of creative video solutions and we look forward to communicating its message to the right audience. With our skills and domain knowledge, we believe we can offer interesting solutions that will increase their share of media and the spotlight. Also, our experience in entertainment will hold us in good stead when it comes to serving Songfest.”