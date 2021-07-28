Pitchfork appointed for Kirloskar brand refresh

28 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

The Kirloskar Group of Companies have announced a brand outreach transformation. They have appointed Pitchfork Partners for a ‘Limitless’ brand refresh.

Said Gauri Kirloskar, Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines: “Pitchfork Partners’ strengths will play a vital role in driving our communication agenda across our multiple stakeholders. We partnered with Pitchfork for internal and external communications and believe Pitchfork Partners was truly able to deliver the core messages across our various audiences.”

Added Pitchfork co-founder Jaideep Shergill: “We are delighted to partner with the Kirloskar companies, which are among India’s most respected businesses. The transformation and repositioning will work wonders for the brand. We are privileged to be part of this change.”