Pine Labs pays tribute to retailers in new brand campaign

20 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Pine Labs has launched a multichannel marketing campaign as a tribute to frontline retail warriors in India.

The film captures the lives of kirana store owners, retail pharmacists and solopreneurs during the pandemic. Pine Labs is planning to showcase this film across multiple digital platforms.

Said B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs: “The unsung heroes to have emerged from the COVID-19 outbreak are the frontline retail warriors, the store owners and their staff. From the initial nationwide lockdowns to the micro lockdowns of today, they continue to provide their services in this hour of crisis. Our film tries to capture their daily work lives and how they are adapting to the new normal. We hope the film inspires one and all and makes us more conscious and appreciative of the efforts put in by the retailers in keeping our country running.”