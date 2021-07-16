Pepsi unveils new campaign

16 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Pepsi has unveiled a new digital campaign kicked off by music composer – Tanishk Bagchi. The #SwagWaliPepsi campaign builds on the refreshment quotient of Pepsi .

Speaking about the campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Cola, PepsiCo India said: “With the #SwagWaliPepsi campaign, brand Pepsi is pivoting in pop culture and giving consumers a chance to express themselves in their own unique and irreverent way. We are confident that this campaign will add fun to the lives of the consumers in an inimitable Pepsi style”