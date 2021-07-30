Parle tops Kantar Brand Footprint report

30 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Kantar India released the 9th edition of its annual Brand Footprint report today. The report ranks the Most Chosen FMCG Brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.

Parle Products leads this year’s rankings, followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products. With a CRP score of 5715 (Mn), Parle holds the top spot for a record 9th year in a row.

In a year dominated by health and hygiene, Dettol unsurprisingly grew a whopping 48% in CRP’s (923 Mn) and entered the top 25 brand list. Dettol was followed by Lifebuoy with a growth of 25% CRP’s (1798 Mn), Vim at 21% CRP’s (1454 Mn), Dabur at 14% CRP’s (1458 Mn) and Britannia at 11% CRP’s (4694 Mn).

Speaking about this year’s report and rankings, K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said: “Brand footprint is a great way of measuring and rewarding brands by the extent to which they are chosen by consumers. Choice is a function of penetration and frequency. However, we always year after year find that brands grow a lot more on account of penetration gain than frequency gain. The biggest gainers in brand footprint 2020 were expectedly the hygiene brands. That said, the traditional leaders also held their positions by ensuring penetration growths even during the pandemic.”