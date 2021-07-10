Organiko unveils its new identity

By Our Staff

Organiko, organic beauty and skincare brand, has unveiled its new identity. It has redesigned its logo and repositioned itself with a new brand narrative.

Said Pooja Kaul, Founder of Organiko: “Being one of the unique brands in the beauty industry, we stepped ahead to redefine and reposition the identity of our brand. Focused on delivering quality products made of donkey milk, we aim to build a consumer connection and uphold trust amongst the key stakeholders. The newly created brand logo and narrative are in synchronization with our mission and vision for the brand. We have taken our inspiration from Cleopatra – the Egyptian Queen – as she is being remembered for her impeccable art and alluring beauty depicting both intellect and exquisiteness since she was known for her golden milk baths. The amalgamation of the ancient holistic healing system mixed with Ayurveda is what Organiko stands for.”