Ogilvy & Mather films for KFC

30 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

KFC has launched a new campaign film for its Double Down Burger. The film is conceptualised by Ogilvy & Mather India and stars actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Seema Pahwa.

Said Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India: “Who could understand chicken love better than us? And as the maker of the World’s Tastiest Chicken, we very gladly take on the onus of fulfilling as many chicken dreams of KFC fans as possible. With its all-chicken and no bun construct, the launch of the Double Down Burger is THE biggest event in the history of burgerkind. It was only befitting then that this ultimate burger be launched by none other than iconic actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Seema Pahwa. Their on-screen chemistry and the peculiar exchange over a chicken conversation is bound to leave you in splits. Of course, Colonel Sanders intervenes with the delectable Double Down Burger in his signature style with a rock band assuring – ‘Jo Chicken Ke Liye Hai Badtameez, Unke Liye Hai Yeh Special Cheez.’”

Added Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy (North), “We all have that one badtameez friend who eats all the chicken from a dish and leaves the gravy or chawal for the rest. This film shows one such lovingly badtameez person and how KFC’s Double Down, being all chicken, is truly meant for those who are ‘chicken ke liye badtameez’.”