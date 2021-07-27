Navika Kumar named editor-in-chief of Times Now Navbharat

27 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Times Network anchor and editor Navika Kumar has been named Editor-in-Chief of its soon-to-be-launched Hindi news channel, Times Now Navbharat. In her new role, Kumar will lead the editorial mandate of the channel besides continuing in her role as Group Editor, Times Network and hosting ‘The Newshour’ @ 9 pm and the interview show ‘Frankly Speaking’ on Times Now. She will also closely work with the business and leadership teams of the network to drive the channel’s growth strategy and work towards building Times Now Navbharat to become the leader in the Hindi News category.

Commenting on the development, M K Anand, MD & CEO Times Network said: “Navika has been one of our key assets since the inception of Times Now in 2005. In fact, the largest number of critical news breaks and stories that eventually went into taking Times Now to the top in the English category in spite of our then late entry into that segment has been her work. In the last four years, she has morphed into a compelling and high impact primetime presence and made her mark in that highly competitive space becoming one of the most recognised faces on Indian news primetime. Her impact led journalism helps Times Now to live up to its promise of Action Begins Here. We are thrilled at the new launch and look forward to serving Hindi audiences with our unique Action orientated journalism and believe Navika Kumar is the best suited to lead Times Now Navbharat to eventual category domination.”

Commenting on her new role, Kumar added: “I am really excited to take on this new mantle, which marks the Network’s debut in Indian language. I look forward to working with our robust team of ace journalists, technicians and crew, to build and nurture a distinctive brand of Hindi news. With a powerful and impactful narrative, I am confident that Times Now Navbhart will bring the much-needed paradigm shift in the Hindi news category and will set the course for superior news coverage.”