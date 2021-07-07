MxM Live with Bharat Ranga

Media stalwart Bharat Kumar Ranga’s venture Beginnen Media is putting the finishing touches on an all-new general entertainment channel targeted at rural audiences. Ranga, who moved out of Zee Entertainment in late 2014, has had first-hand experience with Zee Anmol, Zee’s FTA channel, as well as heading the international and new domestic businesses at entertainment conglomerate. After leaving Zee, Ranga set up regional channels, an ad sales outfit and film production firm as an entrepreneur.

In this interview with MxMIndia founder and editor-in-chief Pradyuman Maheshwari, Bharat Kumar Ranga speaks at length about why he is looking at the rural landscape, the opportunities therein, and his plans for Azaad and Beginnen Media.

(References in the interview to Usha, is Usha Thomas, the senior PR professional, who is heading the comms function at Beginnen. The reference to Rachin is Rachin Khanijo, who led team in marketing at Zee and Eros Now in the recent past)