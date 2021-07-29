Motherland Experience Design crafts new brand identity for Zetwerk

29 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Capital and consumer goods maker Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has unveiled a new brand identity and logo. The new brand identity marks another chapter in the organization’s evolution into a global manufacturing network.

Said Amrit Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses: “As we go through an exciting growth phase in our company, we remain committed to our core values and fundamental principles that have guided us in the past. Transparency, predictability, visibility, reliability, and quality continue to be the hallmark at Zetwerk, and they get reflected in the new brand identity. The new Zetwerk logo is our guiding star, a powerful symbol of manufacturing excellence. It is a symbol that heralds the future and embodies the spirit of a forward-looking organization. The interlocking rings represent the spirit of partnership embedded in our DNA, as well as the infinite potential of our global manufacturing network.”