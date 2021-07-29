Today's Top Stories
- Mullen Lintas appointed creative partner for LifeCell International
- Anand Murty joins DDB Mudra as Strategy Head
- Uber appoints Ameya Velankar as CMO
- Motherland Experience Design crafts new brand identity for Zetwerk
- Beginnen makes a beginning with Azaad. Top deck revealed
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | 10 days still to go in the Olympics, but it’s sad to see India at #45 on the medals chart. Your sentiments? If you were given the responsibility of rehauling things, what would you do?
- Who really cares about Disability?
