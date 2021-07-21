MMA extends deadline for entries submissions to Smarites

20 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

MMA India has announced the extended deadline for entries submission to the Smarties Awards 2021. The new date is July 25, 2021. This is MMA’s tenth edition of Smarties India Awards, which is scheduled to be held virtually on September 24, 2021.

To evaluate the campaigns across four key themes – media, marketing objectives, technology and creative – this year’s jury comprises of 27 senior level brand marketers led by jury chair Hemant Malik – Divisional Chief Executive – Foods at ITC limited. Other jury members include prominent marketers and brand specialists.