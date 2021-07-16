Mixed Route Juice to campaign for German TV Blaupunkt

16 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Mixed Route Juice, the Delhi-based creative content agency, has bagged the creative and digital media mandate for Blaupunkt, German TV brand, in India. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for their mainline and digital creative along with media duties for the brand.

Commenting on this new association, Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder & Creative Head at MRJ said “The TV category in India is flooded with products offering innovations in their own way. Blaupunkt TV wanted to emerge as a distinctive niche category player. This portfolio addition to our kitty will help us experiment with the type of content we’ve been creating so far. Our campaign #HearNow will do justice to the product offering and help carve a niche.”

Commenting on this association, Avneet Marwah, CEO SPPL, the licensee for Blaupunkt in India, said, “The team at Mixed Route Juice has done some amazing work in the past. We have a very long association with them. We are very excited about our new campaigns lined up for our upcoming brand Blaupunkt.”