Milind Soman and Gul Panag back Omron Healthcare

20 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Omron Healthcare has launched its second major communication campaign on its body composition monitors. The campaign is titled as “Know your Body Inside out, then workout” and features Milind Soman and Gul Panag. The commercial is presently running on OTT and digital media platforms.

Said Masanori Matsubara, MD, Omron Healthcare: “Your fitness journey is not only about losing weight! It must include keeping a track of many more vitals like body fat, skeletal muscle, visceral fat, body age, resting metabolism, BMI, etc. A good and user-friendly monitoring home monitoring device makes this tracking feasible in seconds! And this is what OMRON strives to make people aware with this campaign,