Max Bupa Health Insurance rebrands as Niva Bupa

26 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Max Bupa Health Insurance has announced that it has rebranded itself as Niva Bupa. Backed by True North and Bupa, the rechristened brand – Niva Bupa will provide financial assurance as well as healthcare access to customers.

Talking about the brand’s new identity, Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Niva Bupa said: “We are thrilled to embark on the new and exciting chapter in our growth journey. Following the shareholder transition of Max Bupa from Max India to True North in 2019, we are now ready with our new brand identity as Niva Bupa. The new brand will firmly stand at the intersection of financial services and healthcare to fulfill the needs and aspirations of millions of people in India. The health insurance industry is poised for a monumental growth, and we will take our new brand identity to our customers with a renewed promise of protection and care. As Niva Bupa, we will look to further strengthen our core brand ethos of customer centricity.”