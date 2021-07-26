MangoData and Crayons Advertising to collaborate

26 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Mango Data and Crayons Advertising have announced a collaboration as media partners.

Speaking about the partnership, Deepak Negi, CEO Mango Data said: “The power of this partnership is already evident in some of the new wins for Crayons where the strength of Crayons’ creative idea was amplified by Mango Data’s cutting edge technology and effective media solutions. I expect that we will soon be a powerhouse of innovative and clutter-breaking ideas to maximise the effectiveness of the engagement between the brand and its consumers”

Kunal Lalani, Managing Director, Crayons is also very upbeat about the partnership. He said: “In this day and age, what is important is to have great content that is delivered precisely to the right target audience. This partnership is going to bring about theperfect balance between content and technology”