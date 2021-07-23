Magixengage campaigns for Rapido taxi aggregator

23 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Rapido, the bike taxi platform, has announced the launch of its new digital marketing campaign #NoStressSawari. The three short 20-second films were conceptualised in-house, the script was written by Enormous Brands and brought to life by Magixengage.

Announcing the campaign, Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, said: “The idea of adjusting for everything has become an Indian norm. Everyday commuters go through harrowing experiences from waiting in line for hours for the next auto or bus to traveling in unhygienic conditions in the local trains. With #NoStressSawari, we want to make commuters aware of the many benefits of availing a bike taxi like convenience, safety, affordability, navigating quickly through traffic. Our campaign urges people to choose their daily commute smartly, where the seat is theirs alone. We aim to provide safe and affordable transport to people who don’t want to struggle daily to commute and avoid crowded modes of transportation.”