Madison TurnT celebrates first anniv of Uplive

05 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Madison TurnT, the activation a unit of Madison World, has completed one year of its virtual digital experience platform, Uplive.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH: “While the pandemic brought with it challenges, the Madison TurnT team rose up to the challenge to bring alive a platform that paved the way for events to be conducted during the pandemic. Through UPLIVE, the team helped existing clients conduct product launches and interact with their customers while everyone was under a lockdown.”

Added Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt and Anugrah Madison: “I’m proud of the team as they rose to the challenge and created a platform for clients conducting complex virtual events, while executing them with ease. Over the year, the team has worked tirelessly to ensure smooth and successful events ensuring we cater to every minute detail of a brief giving the end user a complete experience of a virtual event, while at home.”