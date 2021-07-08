Madison Media awarded the Daawat Foods account

08 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Madison Media has been appointed the agency for LT Foods Consumer Food Company for their brand ‘Daawat’. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Plus out of Delhi.

Commenting on the development, Ritesh Arora, Head – India Business said: “Daawat, has multichannel marketing communications strategy to reach the consumers and we are happy to consolidate our media needs with Madison Media for an innovative and novel approach to brand building. We are aggressive in our growth strategy and hopefully this partnership will establish a brand salience for Daawat across the country.”

Added Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the Daawat account. Not only do we have the opportunity to convert a largely unbranded category, we also have the arsenal of a superior product with a rich legacy.”