LT Foods rolls out TVC for rice brand Daawat

16 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

LT Foods has launched a TVC for its flagship brand, Daawat. The Company has expanded its product portfolio in the health segment with “Daawat Sehat” – a fortified everyday Basmati rice, fortified with iron and vitamin.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director & CEO LT Foods Limited, Ashwani Kumar Arora said: “The government has been implementing food fortification on a large scale and it has been identified as one of the key strategies to achieve the target of ‘Kuposhan Mukt Bharat (Malnutrition Free India) by 2022’. During recent budget as well, Government has restated the importance of food-fortification through rice, which happens to be one of the key staple-foods of the 65% of the Indian population which reaches the most vulnerable and poorer section through programmes like Mid-Day Meal, Integrated Child Development Services and Public Distribution System”.

Added Ritesh Arora, Head – India Business, LT Foods: “Daawat Sehat was launched last year and it was very well received by the consumers who were looking for healthier options during the current times. The campaign that was launched last year on the digital platform talks about the nutritional benefits of fortified rice and how “Daawat Sehat” provides a solution in this regard to keep themselves and their family healthy. The launch of this TVC will tap a larger audience and further strengthen and increase the awareness of Daawat Sehat, the fortified rice.”